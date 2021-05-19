CHP: Motorcyclist killed in South Sacramento I-5 crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man died Tuesday night after losing control of his motorcycle on Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the 27-year-old motorcyclist was ejected onto a northbound lane of I-5, north of Florin Road at around 11:10 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they declared the man dead.

Based on their investigation, the CHP says the man was riding his 2006 Yamaha motorcycle in the slow lane before hitting the brakes for an unknown reason.

The rider then traveled into the lane to his left before losing control and being thrown from the motorcycle, according to CHP.

No additional information about the rider was released and investigators do not yet know whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

If anybody witnessed or has information regarding the crash, please contact the CHP’s South Sacramento Area Office at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Fuhrman.