CHP: Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99 leaves 1 dead, 2 people injured; suspected DUI driver arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 left one person dead and at least two others injured early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

South Sacramento CHP says a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling fast going north in the slow lane of Hwy 99 just south of Florin Road at around 1:49 a.m.

Investigators say the 19-year-old male driver of the Silverado encountered traffic and tried to avoid a crash by swerved the truck right off the roadway.

The truck then struck a sign and a chain-link fence off the shoulder before swerving back left onto the highway, according to officials.

The Silverado crossed all four highway lanes and crashed into a concrete center divider and came to a stopped facing the wrong direction in the fast lane.

CHP officials say a passenger in the Silverado was ejected onto the highway.

A Honda Odyssey was traveling north on the Hwy 99 in the fast lane at the time of crash and struck the Silverado head-on.

CHP says the 31-year-old driver of the Odyssey was killed in the crash.

Moments later, a 35-year-old driver in a Nissan Murano in the fast lane tried to avoid the head-on crash and veered into the center divide where witnesses say the ejected passenger landed and was stuck by the Murano.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

The driver was later evaluated by officers which and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.