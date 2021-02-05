CHP officer injured after collision in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Auburn Area California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision with a Ford Explorer early Friday morning.

CHP responded to the collision at the Sierra College Boulevard and E. Roseville Parkway intersection around 5:20 a.m.

A 27-year-old Plumas Lake woman was driving on Sierra College Boulevard while the CHP officer was approaching the intersection on his patrol motorcycle, CHP said.

Both entered the intersection, and the woman tried to left turn against a red arrow traffic signal. She and the officer collided head-on, causing the officer to be ejected from his motorcycle.

CHP said the officer was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with “moderate injuries.”

The woman in the Ford Explorer was uninjured, CHP added. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The CHP Auburn Area is currently investigating.