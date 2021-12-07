CHP: Officer rescues boy from being killed after hearing screams near Yuba County road

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said one of its officers wrestled a boy away from a woman Monday as she allegedly tried to kill the 4-year-old in a Yuba County embankment.

Around 6:30 p.m., a CHP officer was called to Woodruff Lane, east of Armstrong Road, where officials said an abandoned 2005 Dodge Caravan was blocking the westbound lane.

The CHP said as the officer got to the rural Yuba County road, he could hear screams roughly 100 yards away near an irrigation canal.

That’s where the CHP said he found 31-year-old Taylor Delaine Green, who was “acting irrationally and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance” as she shoved a boy’s face into the muddy embankment.

The CHP officer jumped into action and reached for the child, but officials said Green plunged into the water with the boy.

Officials said the officer jumped in after Green and was able to grab the child, pulling him back up the embankment to safety. But Green started fighting the officer as he crawled away, pulling on him as he held the 4-year-old in one hand.

For several minutes, the CHP said Green fought with the officer and grabbed for his gun multiple times before a Yuba County sheriff’s sergeant showed up at the scene. The officer handed the boy off to the sergeant and kept fighting with Green until more backup arrived and took her into custody.

She has since been charged with two counts of attempted homicide, resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s firearm, felony child endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs.

The condition of the child and his relationship with Green was not reported. The CHP did not report if the officer was injured.