LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said an officer was dragged by a car after conducting a traffic stop in Yuba County Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., the CHP said an officer stopped a vehicle in Linda while looking for a stolen car.

After stopping the vehicle, the CHP told FOX40 that the driver backed into the officer and sped away. According to the CHP, the officer was dragged by the vehicle and he fired his gun, hitting the driver.

Officers said the suspect crashed into a fence two blocks away and died at the scene.

The CHP did not report the identity of the driver and the condition of the officer.

Officers said they’re currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.