CHP: Officers arrest DUI suspect after seeing smoke come from car

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says officers arrested a driver and his passenger Saturday after smoke was seen coming from inside the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol says officers found a gun and ammo in the car (Courtesy CHP)

According to CHP, officers first stopped the 19-year-old driver because he was speeding at about 118 mph.

But once they approached the vehicle, officers say they saw a “large plume of smoke” coming from inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and also later found a gun in the car, according to CHP.

CHP says they arrested the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence and arrested the 17-year-old passenger on suspicion of being a minor in possession of a concealed weapon.