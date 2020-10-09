CHP officials search for driver who ran from fatal crash in Merced County

Randy Alexander Avila in an undated photo provided by the California Highway Patrol.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says they are looking for a driver who ran from a deadly crash Thursday morning in Merced County.

Around 8:40 a.m., the CHP says 40-year-old Randy Alexander Avila did not stop at the stop sign as he drove into Bloss Avenue from southbound Palm Street, which is just south of Delhi.

A Chevrolet Sonic going 50 mph broadsided Avila’s Nissan Sentra as he went through the intersection, according to the CHP.

The CHP says witnesses later told them they saw Avila run from the car into nearby orchards. When officials went to look for him, he was nowhere to be found.

Emergency responders had to extricate the 43-year-old passenger from the badly damaged Nissan. She was taken to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock were she was later pronounced dead, according to CHP officials.

The 66-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with moderate injuries.

CHP investigators say she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

The CHP says they are looking for Avila as a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact CHP Officer R. Kennell at 209-356-6600.