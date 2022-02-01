CHP: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Tuolumne County

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correctly read that the crash took place in Tuolumne County.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A single-vehicle crash on State Route 120 in Tuolumne County resulted in a death Sunday, the Sonora Area division of the California Highway Patrol said.

According to a CHP report, an unidentified male was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on the highway, east of Tulloch Dam Road, early Sunday morning.

According to the report, the driver rode his truck on the left side of the road and his Chevrolet rotated, slid off the roadway and rolled over several times. The truck finished overturning in the center median lane, CHP said.

Later that morning at 7:45 a.m., the CHP reported officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a crashed truck in the area.

CHP said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the driver of the pickup died.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when he crashed, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the CHP identified the deceased person as Clay Aho of Tuolumne, who was 33-years-old.