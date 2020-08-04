CHP: One man dead, another arrested after multi-vehicle DUI crash

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is behind bars for suspected DUI after causing a four-vehicle crash in North Sacramento that left another man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators said 29-year-old Amardeep Singh was driving west on Elkhorn Boulevard in a Toyota sedan, traveling behind an Audi sedan driven by an unidentified 25-year-old woman.

When both sedans approached the intersection of East Levee Road, CHP officials said Singh crossed over into the opposite eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Dodge van driven by an unidentified 50-year-old man.

After crashing into the van, investigators said Singh’s sedan careened off and side-swiped the Audi sedan before sideswiping another vehicle, a Toyota pick-up truck traveling east behind the Dodge van.

The Toyota pick-up’s driver was identified only as a 33-year-old man.

CHP officials said medical personnel arrived and provided aid to all drivers but the 50-year-old victim in the Dodge van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

CHP officials said Singh fully cooperated with investigators and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI.

After being treated at Mercy San Juan Medical Center for his injuries, Singh was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple charges including felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.