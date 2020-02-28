CHP: Orangevale crash investigation leads to two arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol announced the arrests of two people after an investigation that began in January.

On Jan. 12 around 1:30 a.m., authorities responded to a crash in Orangevale near Madison and Main avenues that left one person dead and three others injured.

Investigators at the scene determined five people were in the car at the time of the crash and asked the public for help located the man they believed to be the driver.

On Jan. 15, 24-year-old Brandon D. Reyes-Langsjoen met with officers and was said to be cooperating with investigators.

Investigators say the front right passenger – now identified as 22-year-old Cayleh A. Morrison – grabbed the steering wheel, turning the vehicle to the right.

Morrison’s actions caused the collision, according to CHP.

Reyes-Langsjoen is being charged with felony hit and run involving a death.

Morrison is being charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence causing injury.