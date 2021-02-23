CHP: Part of Highway 99 closed in South Sacramento after deadly crash involving pedestrian

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol has shut down part of southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento after a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday night.

CHP officials say all lanes of southbound Highway 99 are currently closed and they have diverted traffic onto Mack Road.

Officials have also confirmed at least one person has a died as a result of the crash, but have not confirmed whether that person was a passenger of the car or the pedestrian involved.

This story is developing, check back for updates.