CHP: Three people killed, 2 CHP officers injured in north San Joaquin County crash on I-5

The Latest

5:15 a.m.

Three people were killed and two CHP officers were taken to the hospital following the crash, CHP says.

One lane in the area is open to traffic.

Original Story Below

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol vehicle was hit by another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Stockton Area CHP.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5, near West Peltier Road.

CHP says the patrol vehicle was hit from behind.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the crashed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.