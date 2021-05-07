CHP: Pedestrian dead after being struck along Highway 70 in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Marysville woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 70 early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 38-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was walking on a freeway lane of Highway 70, north of the McGowan Parkway over-crossing, around 2:25 a.m. The lane was not lit, the CHP said.

A man driving south on the freeway struck the woman with his vehicle, the CHP said. He was uninjured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

