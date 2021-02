WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Friday after the California Highway Patrol says they ran in front of a car on Interstate 5 in Woodland.

Around 11:20 p.m., a 2020 Nissan was heading north on I-5 near East Street when a pedestrian tried crossing the roadway, according to the CHP.

Officials say the pedestrian was hit by the Nissan and later died from their injuries.

Their identity has not been reported.

CHP investigators say neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the deadly crash.