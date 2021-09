DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person has died after being hit by a train Wednesday morning.

The deadly collision happened along the Capitol Corridor, near Chiles Road and Interstate 80, officials said.

CHP confirms one person was struck and killed by a train in Davis this morning just north of Road 32A. At this time, an Amtrak Train is stopped on the tracks as investigators look into what happened. We will bring you more details as we learn them on @FOX40. pic.twitter.com/BcielKxuSR — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) September 22, 2021

