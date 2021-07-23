CHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-80 near Nut Tree Road

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Authorities are responding to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on eastbound Interstate 80, near Nut Tree Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle after receiving a call regarding a collision around 3:18 a.m. Friday, the CHP said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not released any details on the vehicle or driver involved.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of I-80 at Peabody Road, the CHP said. Commuters can reenter I-80 at Nut Tree Road.

At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening for I-80.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.