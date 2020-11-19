CHP: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in North Sacramento around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was struck by a Jeep Patriot within the #3 lane of I-80 westbound at Raley Blvd., CHP officers said. He died from injuries at the scene.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman from Sacramento, immediately pulled over and “fully cooperated” with investigators.

The cause is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor.

Anyone who can provide additional information can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.