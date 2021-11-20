CHP: Pedestrian killed in collision on Madison Avenue in north Sacramento

One person has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Madison Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening near Madison Avenue and Airbase Drive, near Interstate 80.

California Highway Patrol said the victim was crossing the road with a shopping cart when they were hit. Their belongings were strewn across the road.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

CHP said the driver is cooperating with investigators and alcohol isn’t being considered a factor in the collision.

Westbound Madison Avenue remains closed as police investigate.

This story is developing.