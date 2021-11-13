CHP: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian and then left the scene Friday night.

The 15-year-old victim was using a crosswalk to cross the intersection at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were hit by an SUV moving through the intersection.

Police said the SUV had a green light while the pedestrian was crossing against a red light.

The pedestrian was thrown across the intersection after being hit and was left unconscious in the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV briefly stopped but fled westbound on 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with California plate number 6GYR199.

Police are looking for this vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information on either is asked to call the South Sacramento CHP Area office at 916-879-5600 during business hours, or the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at 916-879-1300 after-hours or on weekends.

Callers may remain anonymous and police are offering a reward of up to $1,000.