CHP: Person arrested near Capitol had multiple weapons in his vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was arrested near the State Capitol Thursday and multiple weapons were later found in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers went to the traffic circle near the Capitol, where the CHP says a caller reported seeing a suspicious person. There, they saw an agitated person carrying what appeared to be a machete.

The CHP says an officer with mental health training determined the person was a danger to himself and others and he was arrested.

He was placed on a mental health hold for 72 hours, according to the CHP.

While searching his vehicle, the CHP says officers found knives, guns, an ax and a bow and arrow.

The CHP says the person will not face a weapons violation. However, his weapons will only be returned to him once a court determines he is not a threat to himself or others “and by order of the Department of Justice.”

The CHP is still investigating the incident and is not reporting the person’s identity due to HIPAA laws.