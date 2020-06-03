CHP: Person shot, hit by vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says it is investigating after someone was shot and run over by a vehicle Tuesday night on Interstate 5 in South Sacramento.

The body was found in the southbound lanes of I-5, just north of 43rd Avenue, according to the CHP.

Investigators do not know if the shooting or the crash led to the person’s death. Their identity has not been disclosed.

Any information investigators have about the shooter or the driver who hit the pedestrian has not been made available by the CHP.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.