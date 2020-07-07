CHP rescuer gives tips to help prepare hikers for the wilderness this summer

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Northern California hiker is recovering after getting hoisted out of the wilderness by a California Highway Patrol helicopter over the weekend.

“Obviously everybody’s been cooped up with COVID,” CHP Valley Division Air Operations Officer Kevin Vinatieri told FOX40 Monday. “We all want to get out in the wilderness because we’re all social distancing. There’s nowhere better than out in the wilderness.“

Yet, Vinatieri said many of those hikers are going into the wilderness unprepared.

“Do a good weather check before you go out. Have enough equipment with you. Plan for the unexpected, just be prepared,” advised Vinatieri. “Charge your cell phone. Tell a loved one that’s not going with you your route, where you’re going, how long you’re going to be there. Have water.”

The pilots and paramedics of the CHP Valley Division Air Operations team cover 13 Northern California counties.

On their Facebook page, users can find video after video of their helicopter rescues and several of them happened in just the past month.

CHP officials said the rescue over the Fourth of July weekend involved a hiker suffering a medical condition along the Feather River in Plumas County.

“We’re averaging one or two or three a week,” said Vinatieri.

He warned that rising rivers get a lot of people into trouble.

“Sometimes these rivers that we’re on, or these streams, might be dam controlled. So, knowing when the dam releases water, when the high times will be is pretty paramount,” explained Vinatieri.

He also said it is common that hikers get lost.

“We predominantly rescue people who were by themselves,” said Vinatieri. “And they just get stuck and there’s no one to go for help. And then, eventually, someone comes across them or their cell phone. And then that’s how they’re usually found.”

In some cases, people are going out for a day hike, getting lost and then they’re stranded overnight. That’s why the CHP says even on a short trek, it is very important to bring a flashlight.

“We go up with night vision goggles and we can see a light from 30 miles away. I can see a flashlight at night with night vision goggles,” said Vinatieri.

He also said a bright orange piece of cloth can also make a big difference to the helicopter crew looking for a missing person.

“You know, the hunter orange. That is the number one color in the wilderness that stands out from the sky,” he said. “If anything you could take away from our conversation is, tell somebody where you’re going and your route.”