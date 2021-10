YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol is responding to a fiery, fatal collision just outside Beale Air Force Base.

The head-on collision happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The CHP said all lanes of Hammonton Smartville Road, east of Doolittle Drive, are closed.

No other details about the collision or the people involved have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.