CHP: Retired sergeant charged after crash leaves Modesto woman brain dead

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was declared brain dead on Friday after a retired law enforcement officer, who is suspected of driving drunk, crashed into her car.

The California Highway Patrol said they arrested 63-year-old Theodore Young, a retired Pleasanton police sergeant, on Saturday on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence.

Doctors declared 27-year-old Rebekah Gall brain dead just days after she was hit head-on Jan. 18 in Jamestown, near Chicken Ranch Road.

Young was uninjured in the crash.

“She loved everybody she met. She loved hard,” said Elizabeth Gamez.

In a phone interview, Gamez said her sister will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

“I’ve had so many people that I’ve never met come up to me and tell me how she loved them in some way, whether that be making them feel noticed, make them feel heard, celebrating their victories, and being with them in sorrow. She was always … she was just there,” Gamez said.

Dozens of friends and family members held a candlelight vigil for Gall on Saturday. Her sister said she was overwhelmed by the support.

“Just meant so much comfort, so much comfort. So much encouragement that, you know, that she wasn’t just some name,” Gamez said. “She was a person that touched so many lives. It was so wonderful to see that.”

“This is a tragedy that could have been preventable. All of these crashes are preventable when it comes to getting behind the wheel and driving while you’re intoxicated,” said CHP spokesman Steve Machado.

Officers initially arrested Young on suspicion of felony DUI on Tuesday night. He then bailed out of jail.

The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office said in an effort to protect the community, it worked with CHP officers, who re-arrested Young.

It’s not Young’s first time facing a DUI charge. He was convicted of one in 2017.

“I just hope that justice is served,” Gamez said.

Gall’s body is now only being kept alive by machines while the donor network tries to find matches for her organs.

“I mean, I’m not happy this happened, but I’m happy to help people when there is no help for her,” Gamez said. “That her life might have some meaning for somebody out there who’s going through pain, like long-term pain, and maybe this can alleviate, maybe give them a second chance because she didn’t have one.”

Gamez said her sister lived her life being caring and compassionate for others, and that it only makes sense she continues to do so even after her death.

“She was taken too soon. So I hope that everybody can spread a little love in her honor and pay it forward to have some compassion,” Gamez said.

The DA’s office said Young should have known better and he will not be getting any preferential treatment as the case goes through the criminal justice process.