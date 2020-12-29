CHP: Rocklin man found dead after head-on crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead after a head-on collision in Lincoln Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol in the Auburn area said the crash happened at the intersection of Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard around 11:29 a.m.

According to witnesses, 68-year-old John Haugen of Rocklin was driving a Chevy SUV slow, heading east on Athens Avenue while swerving in the lane.

One witness told CHP that it looked like Haugen might have had an unspecified medical emergency.

CHP said they are still investigating as to why Haugen’s SUV suddenly swerved into the westbound lane of Athens Avenue and stuck a white Ford Utility truck head-on.

When first responders arrived, Haugen was found to be in the driver’s seat unresponsive and was declared dead.

The driver of the Ford, 59-year-old Gary Barbier, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.

Traffic in the area was shut down for about two hours, according to officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.