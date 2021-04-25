CHP: Rollover crash kills Sacramento woman, two infants inside uninjured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento woman died Saturday evening after the SUV she was driving rolled over.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they first received a call at 7:38 p.m. that a white SUV was driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.

Not long after, it was reported that a white SUV on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road had rolled over.

Officers at the scene learned the white Mercedes-Benz SUV lost control driving southbound on I-5, crossed the center median and northbound lanes, and then drove off the roadway edge embankment.

After going down the embankment, the SUV rolled over and killed the 32-year-old driver.

CHP says two “juvenile infants” were inside the vehicle and taken to UC Davis. Both were uninjured and given to their father.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, CHP says.