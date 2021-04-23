CHP: Roseville 18-year-old dies in crash involving two other vehicles

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old from Roseville died Thursday after being involved in a three-vehicle crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 8 p.m., the 18-year-old was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Douglas Boulevard in Placer County.

For reasons not known to the CHP, the 18-year-old lost control of his Toyota Corolla and veered left into the center median barrier. After hitting the barrier, the Corolla swerved right, crossing the eastbound lanes.

CHP says while crossing the eastbound lanes, the Corolla was struck by two other cars.

The other two drivers had minor injuries, and one of them was arrested after officers suspected he was driving under the influence.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call CHP at 916-663-3344.