CHP: Roseville woman dies after being hit by suspected drunken driver on Highway 99

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 26-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 99 Friday, according to CHP South Sacramento.

Around 2:20 a.m., a Roseville woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra northbound on Highway 99, north of Dillard Road, when she was involved in a collision, officers said.

CHP reported the woman exited her car, and while talking with the other driver, a man in a 1996 Volkswagen Jetta hit the woman and the other car involved in the prior collision.

The woman died of her injuries, CHP said.

CHP said Volkswagen Jetta driver, 23-year-old Jesus S. Hernandez, of Bridgeport, Washington, was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested on DUI charges.

The investigation is ongoing.