CHP: Roseville woman dies after being hit by suspected drunken driver on Highway 99

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 26-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 99 Friday, according to CHP South Sacramento.

Around 2:20 a.m., a Roseville woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra northbound on Highway 99, north of Dillard Road, when she was involved in a collision, officers said.

CHP reported the woman exited her car, and while talking with the other driver, a man in a 1996 Volkswagen Jetta hit the woman and the other car involved in the prior collision.

The woman died of her injuries, CHP said.

CHP said Volkswagen Jetta driver, 23-year-old Jesus S. Hernandez, of Bridgeport, Washington, was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested on DUI charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News