CHP: Sacramento man arrested for DUI after drunken nap on side of highway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a man was arrested after allegedly taking a drunken nap on the side of the highway next to a car.

Officers say they got a call around 3:15 p.m. about a man lying on the ground on Highway 99 near Grant Line Road.

When they arrived, officers woke the man up and “immediately” noticed signs that he may be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the CHP, the 40-year-old Sacramento man was five times over the legal limit. They also learned the car he was napping next to was registered in his name.

He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.