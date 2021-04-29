CHP: Sacramento man dead after solo car crash on I-80

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man is dead after a solo vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Units responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m. on westbound I-80 at Oday Road.

Officers said a blue Mazda 6 had left the road for “unknown reasons” before colliding into a bridge abutment.

The 27-year-old driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, had not been wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.

He sustained fatal injuries from the crash, CHP said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information may contact the CHP at 1-800-835-5247 or the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-428-2100.