CHP: Sacramento man dies after crashing car into pole in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif, (KTXL) — A Sacramento man died Monday after his car crashed into a pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Elkhorn Boulevard, west of Dry Creek Road, around 9 p.m., CHP North Sacramento Officer A.J. McTaggart told FOX40.

When officers arrived, a white BMW had crashed into a crosswalk signal light near Rio Linda High School on the stadium side of the street.

CHP said the 24-year-old driver had lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway before colliding into the pole.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, McTaggart told FOX40. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved. Speed, however, seemed to be a factor, McTaggart said.

Anyone with information may contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.