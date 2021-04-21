CHP: Sacramento man was not wearing seatbelt when he crashed into Highway 50 center divider

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died Wednesday morning when the California Highway Patrol says he hit a center divider on Highway 50 in South Sacramento.

Around 5:40 a.m., a 42-year-old Sacramento man driving east on Highway 50 suddenly drove across the roadway and hit the center divider wall east of 22nd Street, according to the CHP.

The CHP says first responders found the man dead in his 2012 Audi A7, which had significant damage to its front end.

Investigators say the unidentified man was not wearing a seatbelt and slammed into the steering wheel and windshield when his car crashed.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, according to CHP investigators.

Those who saw the crash have been asked to call the South Sacramento CHP office at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Montano.