CHP: Sacramento woman died after she was hit by sedan then ambulance in Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials confirmed a pedestrian who died Friday night in Arden-Arcade was hit by a sedan before she was hit a second time by an ambulance.

Just before midnight, a 30-year-old Sacramento woman was walking on Fulton Avenue when the California Highway Patrol said she was hit by an Infiniti G35.

The CHP said she was then hit by a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District ambulance that was transporting a patient.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and has since been identified by the coroner’s office as Danielle Lindsey Hanna.

The northbound lanes of Fulton Avenue near Maison Way were closed for around two and a half hours as the CHP investigated. Officials said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in either crash.

Metro Fire sent a statement about the crash Saturday.

… Metro Fire extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved after this tragic event. Our members will fully cooperate with the California Highway Patrol who will be conducting a full investigation of the incident. … Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District