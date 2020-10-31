CHP: Sacramento woman killed in hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a Sacramento woman was killed after being hit by a car Friday evening.

According to CHP, the 40-year-old woman was walking south on the northbound lane of Watt Avenue when she was struck around 7:20 p.m.

Officers say both northbound lanes on Watt Avenue near Elverta Road are closed for investigation but should be open around 10 p.m.

CHP says the driver left the scene. There is currently no description of the vehicle.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.