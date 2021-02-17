CHP says Sacramento man died after crashing into utility pole

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a deadly crash killed one person Wednesday night.

According to CHP, officers reported a crash near Garden Highway and Powerline Road around 8:55 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a White Honda Accord had struck a utility pole.

Officers say the 26-year-old driver had “lost control of the Honda while traveling in the eastbound lane of Garden Highway.”

CHP says the man died at the scene.

Officers aren’t sure why the man lost control and are still investigating. It’s currently unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor.

According to SMUD, there is an outage in the area as a result of a car hitting their equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 916-348-2300.