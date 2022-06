EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Search and Rescue personnel with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office rescued an injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness Friday night.

California Highway Patrol said officers stayed with the hiker overnight until a helicopter could take the hiker in the morning.

CHP said the hiker was flown to a landing zone and from there taken to a nearby hospital via a ground ambulance.