CHP searching for big rig involved in fatal hit-and-run near Arbuckle

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a big rig that hit and killed a pedestrian near Arbuckle early Saturday morning.

According to the CHP, the pedestrian was walking northbound on Interstate 5, south of Hahn Road, just after 3 a.m. when a big rig hit them.

The big rig drove away from the scene, and officers are now searching for it. The CHP believes the big rig will have damage on the right front and will be missing its entire right front headlight assembly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams area CHP office at 530-473-2821.