CHP searching for drivers behind two fatal hit-and-run crashes

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is trying to find the drivers behind two overnight hit-and-run crashes that left a pedestrian and a bicyclist dead.

Monday night, a bicyclist was on River Road near Ryder Way in Modesto when they were hit by what CHP investigators said was a Chevrolet Tahoe. The SUV left the crash scene and the bicyclist died.

Hours later, around 3 a.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian walking in the fast lane of southbound Highway 99 near West Main Street in Turlock, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, the pedestrian died at the scene after the driver left him behind.

Anyone with information about either crash can call the CHP’s Modesto office at 209-545-7440.