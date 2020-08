CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a missing child who is considered at-risk.

According to CHP, 11-year-old Selene Elizabeth Anderson was last seen Saturday night in Calaveras County, just before 11 p.m.

Officers believe she was taken by her mother, Rebecca Lynne Boyett, during a supervised visit with Child Protections Services.

If you see her, call 911.

Anderson was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.