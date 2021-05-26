CHP searching for pickup truck in Diamond Springs hit-and-run

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a bicyclist in Diamond Springs then drove away.

According to CHP Placerville, a Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on Missouri Flat Road the morning of May 16 around 10:15 when the driver turned left onto Pleasant Valley Road.

The silver pickup truck drove onto the shoulder before hitting a bicyclist and driving off, the CHP said.

CHP officials say the pickup truck is a 2016 to 2018 model with “Redline Edition” red wheel markings and black running boards.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run has been asked to call Officer Lane or Sepulveda at (530) 748-2450 or (916) 861-1300.