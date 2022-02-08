CHP searching for vehicle suspected in deadly Placerville hit-and-run

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Tuesday in Placerville.

A 14-year-old girl was killed on Carson Road, just east of Barkley Road in a hit-and-run crash, according to CHP.

Authorities said they are looking for a newer model white Honda CR-V. The Honda would have front bumper and windshield damage on its passenger side.

It was last seen driving westbound on Carson Road headed toward Placerville, from near Apple Hill.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information is asked to call the CHP at 916-861-1300.