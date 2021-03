FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday evening in Fairfield.

According to the CHP, the incident happened near Abernathy and Rockville roads around 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have seen a gold Lexus sedan in the area is asked to call the Solano-are CHP at 707-428-2100.