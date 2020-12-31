CHP seeking witnesses in North Sacramento hit-and-run

CHP officers are looking for the driver of this van, who they say hit a woman at an ARCO gas station at 2200 El Camino Boulevard on Dec. 23. (Photo courtesy: CHP)

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run crash in North Sacramento.

Photo courtesy: CHP

A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle at the ARCO gas station at 2200 El Camino Ave., according to the CHP. She has not been identified.

Officials say the driver left in a maroon and silver large-capacity van.

The CHP released surveillance photos of the van and suspected driver on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.