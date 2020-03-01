CHP: Skateboarder collides with car on Hwy 49 in Auburn, suffers major injuries

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – A man riding a skateboard on Highway 49 was taken to the hospital with major injuries after colliding with a sedan in Auburn Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said Erich Hostetter was riding his long-board skateboard north on Highway 49 around 7:38 a.m. towards the intersection at Luther Road.

Another Auburn resident, Fredrick Weisgerber, was driving south on Highway 49 in his Honda Accord and was making a left turn on a green left arrow traffic signal onto eastbound Luther Road, according to CHP.

Investigators said Hostetter was traveling at an unknown speed when he failed to yield to Weisgerber and struck the front of the Honda and was thrown to the road.

CHP said Hostetter sustained major injuries and was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical by ambulance.

Weisgerber was not injured and investigators said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.