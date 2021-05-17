CHP: Solano teen booked on 10 felony counts after chase

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials say a 16-year-old has been booked on 10 felony counts after a chase in Solano County.

According to the CHP, officers spotted an Acura that had been reported stolen on eastbound Interstate 80 near Waterman Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the Acura led officers on a chase that ended near Midway Road after the car was disabled by a spike strip.

A stolen handgun and high-capacity magazine were located during a subsequent search of that vehicle, the CHP said.

The driver was booked into juvenile hall on 10 felony counts, including auto theft, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a high-capacity magazine and felony evasion.