CHP: South Sacramento carjacking suspect dies in crash on Highway 99 in Galt

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that followed a carjacking on Highway 99.

Officials said around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a good Samaritan was carjacked while pulling over to assist a pedestrian on southbound Highway 99, north of Florin Road.

CHP reports the carjacking suspect took off in the victim’s 2000 Dodge Durango. The victim was left at the scene.

Nearly half an hour later, investigators say the suspect approached traffic that had slowed down due to a scheduled Caltrans construction closure just north of Simmerhorn Road in Galt on Highway 99.

The suspect was driving in the number two lane and crossed over to the left into the closed number one lane.

The Durango moved into the center median and crashed into the steel guardrail. The vehicle then continued to the right and rolled over as it moved to the right shoulder of the highway.

Sometime during the collision, the suspect was ejected from the Durango and was killed.

The person’s identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.

This is a developing story.