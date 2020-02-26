CHP: Southbound I-5 lanes closed in Stockton due to pedestrian in roadway

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Highway 4 are closed due to police activity in the area, according to Caltrans.

The California Highway Patrol Valley Division posted on its Twitter page that the closure in Stockton was due to a pedestrian in the roadway.

I-5 @ SR-4 is closed in Stockton for a pedestrian on the roadway. https://t.co/zDWBGxi67H — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) February 26, 2020

Caltrans and CHP advised travelers to expect delays and did not give an estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

Southbound traffic is stopped as far back as March Lane.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.