CHP: Suspect arrested for fatal hit-and-run less than one week after DUI release

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A DUI arrest in Fairfield led investigators to arrest the driver one week later on vehicular manslaughter charges.

California Highway Patrol officers in Solano County said they were alerted on March 12 about a possible DUI driver in a Lexus on Abernathy Road near Mankas Corner Road around 6:42 p.m.

The Lexus was reported as having front-end damage and CHP officers used that description to find the car on Rockville Road east of Abernathy Road and pulled it over.

During the traffic stop, officers said they arrested and booked Marcos Manuel Guzman in the Solano County Jail for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The next morning on March 13, CHP officials said they were notified about a hit-and-run on Abernathy Road north of Andrews Lane around 9:49 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man on the road who died from his injuries.

During their investigation, officers said they learned the hit-and-run victim was driving a Honda ATV when he was allegedly struck by Guzman’s Lexus.

Since Guzman was already released from jail for his suspected DUI arrest, CHP officers arrested Guzman again on Friday.

Guzman was booked into the Napa County Jail for multiple charges including felony hit-and-run.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.