CHP: Suspect pretends his vehicle was stolen after killing pedestrian in Arden-Arcade hit-and-run

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a Carmichael man allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night, then called law enforcement and lied about his vehicle being stolen.

Just before 10 p.m., CHP officers were called to Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way in Arden-Arcade where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

The CHP said investigators discovered the 59-year-old man was hit by a speeding vehicle heading east on Marconi Avenue. The driver left the scene, leaving the man and damaged parts of the vehicle behind.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, CHP officials reported.

Right after officers got to the crash scene, the CHP said it got a call from 27-year-old Alcier Francis Albert, who claimed his vehicle had been stolen.

Officers found his car less than 2 miles away from the hit-and-run scene.

CHP officials said detectives went to Albert’s house and found evidence that he had allegedly been behind the wheel of his car when the pedestrian was hit.

Albert was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges, including hit-and-run, gross vehicular manslaughter and submitting a false report.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who can provide any additional information has been asked to call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.