CHP: Suspected drunken driver causes multiple crashes on I-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver was arrested Friday after causing multiple crashes on Interstate 80 in Sacramento.

Just after 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old William Letson, of Sacramento, was driving west on I-80 when he allegedly crashed into the back of a Toyota Prius east of Reed Avenue.

The crash pushed the Prius forward, causing it to hit a CHP Tahoe.

As Letson’s Acura RDX stopped in the middle of the road, CHP officials said it was hit by another car.

All drivers impacted by the crash sustained minor injuries.

Letson was hospitalized and later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.